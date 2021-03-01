GUANGZHOU, CHINA - It’s been about a year since NBC Right Now Reporter, Veronica Barriga first spoke with Jason Boyd, a Tri-Cities native who has been living in China for several years, and while the pandemic started to spread across the globe.
"It’s very surreal to go back and think about how much has changed since then. Especially for me and my life here, how much things have gotten back to normal, and how long it’s been normal. I’ve been in a very normal life here for about 8 months, and I feel very hopeful about the future at this point for America and for the rest of the world," Boyd told NBC Right Now.