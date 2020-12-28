WASHINGTON STATE - A week after a Covid-19 relief bill was passed by congress, and following months of negations on Capital Hill, President Trump has signed off on it, approving $900 billion of economic aid for Americans.
As of Monday, if you make less than $75,000 per year you can soon expect a $600 Covid-19 relief stimulus payment. Couples who make $150,000 or less will be receiving $1200 in pandemic aid, and additional $600 dollars for each child in your household.
As for when you can expect that stimulus check... As of last week, direct deposits from the IRS were scheduled to hit bank accounts by Friday.
Paper check and debit cards were expected to be sent out by January 15th, but with the president’s delay in signing of the bill, the payments may take slightly longer to arrive.
Also in the package, unemployment benefits have been restored till mid- March. If you are receiving unemployment you can also expect an additional $300 dollars in pandemic aid per week until March.
Lawmakers also issued $25 billion in emergency rental assistance for families across the U.S, and renters in danger of eviction have been granted an extension until the end of January.