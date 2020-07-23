UMATILLA COUNTY, OR - Umatilla County Public Heath reports two additional COVID-19 deaths and forty-four new confirmed positive cases.

Umatilla County Public Heath Press Release:

Umatilla County Public Health (UCo Health) recognizes community concern surrounding COVID-19. We are working with multiple health agencies and community partners to disseminate accurate and up-to-date information.

UCo Health is saddened to report that two individuals diagnosed with COVID-19 has died. Counseling and crisis support services can be accessed by calling Lifeways at 866-343-4473. Interpretation services are available. We encourage everyone to be respectful as a family in our community grieves.

Umatilla County’s fourteenth COVID-19 death is a sixty-nine-year-old male who tested positive July 8th and died July 21th at his home in Umatilla County. This individual had underlying health conditions.

Umatilla County’s fifteenth COVID-19 death is an eighty-seven-year-old female who tested positive July 16th and died July 22nd at Regency Hermiston Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. This individual had underlying health conditions.

We recognize that we are in a very abnormal situation with an unknown endpoint and as such, increased stress, fear and anxiety among Umatilla County residents is to be expected. UCo Health encourages Umatilla County residents to continue to prioritize your physical and mental health during this time. Watch for common signs of distress (e.g. changes in appetite, difficulty concentrating, difficulty sleeping, worsening of chronic health problems, increased use of tobacco, alcohol or other drugs, etc.) and seek help if needed (you can contact the SAMHSA helpline at 1-800-985-5990). During this time, it is very important to continue to minimize and/or eliminate large gatherings. Please remember to remain at least six feet away from others.

UCo Health now reports forty-four new positive cases of COVID-19 in Umatilla County. We are in contact with these individuals and are conducting intensive contact investigations in accordance with Oregon Health Authority (OHA) investigative guidelines.

Oregon Health Authority (OHA) was calling positive cases on a weekly basis to assess symptoms and report recovered cases. Due to the progression of cases in the state, OHA has reported that they are no longer making these calls or assessing this information. OHA now considers COVID-19 cases to be recovered 60 days after illness onset. To align with this change, the term inactive will now be used to describe individuals who are at least ten days from illness onset and have been free from symptoms including fever, cough, shortness of breath and diarrhea for 72 hours.

A presumptive case is someone who does not have a positive PCR test -- a “Polymerase Chain Reaction” that confirms if a person has COVID-19 -- but is showing symptoms and has had close contact with a confirmed case. If they later test positive by PCR, those will be recategorized as confirmed cases.

It is imperative that any person who is exhibiting symptoms of respiratory illness stay home. UCo Health continues to discover instances where individuals are continuing to work while sick. Now, more than ever, it is important for businesses to ensure that employees are not coming to work sick. Employees may feel internal and external pressure to work through mild illness. Businesses are encouraged to develop flexible leave policies to support employees who become ill and establish procedures for sending employees who are not feeling well home. Anyone who is exhibiting any symptoms of respiratory illness must stay home from work for 72-hours after all symptoms (fever, cough, shortness of breath, diarrhea, etc.) have resolved.

We are asking our Umatilla County residents to please call 211 with your questions regarding COVID-19. If you are exhibiting symptoms such as fever, cough, or shortness of breath, call your primary care provider FIRST to discuss the next steps. If you are experiencing a medical emergency, call 911.

COVID-19 does not target people of any certain race, ethnicity, country of origin or geographic location. Increased community spread of COVID-19 can occur anywhere in Umatilla County at any time.

We will continue to update our Umatilla County Public Health Facebook page as new information becomes available. County specific test result data is available on our website ucohealth.net and will be updated Monday-Friday. The locations map and demographic information are updated weekly. Please refer to the Oregon Health Authority and CDC COVID-19 websites for additional information.