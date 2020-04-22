TRI-CITIES,WA- The Washington State Patrol released Wednesday to NBC Right Now that two troopers in District 3, which covers southeastern Washington, have been diagnosed with COVID-19. The WSP office states over 11 exposures by local troopers have been confirmed as well.
The two troopers confirmed are quarantined and have been isolated from staff and their duties at this time.
Troopers have been notified by officials from the state level about the cases and are implementing guidelines from the Washington Department of Health to prevent the spread.
Chris Loftis, director of communications at the WSP, stated they have followed protocol from other patrol offices across the state and have traced possible exposures, but admits it has been tough as the job of a trooper is essential.
"Police work is inherently dangerous at this time, but sometimes working hands on like we do proves now a greater risk in this line of work," said Christ Loftis.
Loftis also told NBC Right Now they have called in a disinfecting crew for offices and are in contact with local health districts to provide the best care and prevention of spreading COVID-19 when working with the public.
Loftis said they have decided not to take unnecessary calls in order to prevent spread, but overall the WSP is still doing its job.
"Not seeing an issue when responding at this time, but we are trying to prevent future exposures so we can continue doing our jobs," said Loftis.
The Washington State Patrol District 3 covers the Yakima Valley, Tri-Cities and Walla Walla County and most of the Southeastern part of the state.