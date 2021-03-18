UK COVID-19 Variance now in Yakima County

YAKIMA, WA - Yakima Health District announces the discovery of the UK Variance found in the county.
On March 17, 2021, the Yakima Health District (YHD) was informed by the Washington State Department of Health (DOH) that one Yakima County resident had tested positive for the B.1.1.7 variant also known as the United Kingdom COVID-19 variant.
After further investigation, it was determined that this infection was locally acquired. Originally detected in United Kingdom, evidence of this variant was found WA State in January 2021. Currently available vaccines in the United States provide good protection against this strain. This variant is shown to be transmissible, meaning it is easy to spread from one individual to another.
The detection of another COVID-19 variant in our county reminds us that this pandemic is not over. Now that these variants have been found, it is critical to follow the public health recommendations and preventative measures to protect the community against COVID-19.
Because COVID-19 variants may spread more easily, it is vital that we all follow these guidelines:
- Wear a well-made, well-fitting face mask, even with people you see regularly and in your smallest social circles.
- Keep gatherings outside whenever possible.
- Avoid any social gatherings indoors, but if participating, wear a mask and ensure windows and doors are open to maximize ventilation.
- Wear a mask while in the car with other people, including with family who do not live in your household.
- Wash your hands often, don’t touch your face, and carry hand sanitizer for use when water and soap are not available.
- Stay home if you are sick or if you have been exposed to COVID-19.
- Get tested for COVID-19 if you have symptoms or were exposed to someone who tested positive.
- Get COVID-19 vaccine when you are eligible.
“With another COVID-19 variant detected in Yakima County, we want to continue to emphasize the importance of following public health recommendations," said Dr. Larry Jecha, Interim Health Officer, Yakima Health District. "These public health recommendations are crucial to slowing the spread of COVID-19."