Umatilla County COVID-19 Vaccination Event postponed, how to schedule an appointment

UMATILLA COUNTY, WA - Umatilla County Public Health (UCo Health) is disappointed to announce that the drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination event planned for Friday, February 19th has been postponed to Wednesday, February 24th.
This week’s shipment of COVID-19 vaccine has been delayed due to inclement weather. All individuals who have selected an arrival window for February 19th, should arrive during the same window February 24th. There are no additional first dose arrival windows available for this event.
Persons 70 and older become eligible for COVID-19 vaccination Monday, February 22nd. COVID-19 vaccination will continue for persons eligible in previous groups. UCo Health will hold a drive-thru vaccination clinic on Thursday, February 25th at the future home of Tum-a-Lum Lumber, 2260 SE Court Street in Pendleton. Limited first doses will be available to eligible individuals. Second doses will be available for individuals who received their first dose of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine on or before January 28, 2021.
Persons 65 and older become eligible for COVID-19 vaccination Monday, March 1st. Oregon Health Authority has provided advance notification of vaccine allocation for the next several weeks.
Persons eligible for vaccination should select an arrival window online. Individuals unable to access the online form may call 541-278-6311 for assistance. Bilingual Spanish staff are available. Arrival windows will open at 8:00am the Monday before each event.
Upcoming UCo Health vaccination opportunities are listed below.
- February 26th Hermiston Drive-Thru 2nd Doses Only
- March 4th Pendleton Drive-Thru 1st and 2nd Doses
- March 5th Pendleton Drive-Thru 1st and 2nd Doses
- March 10th Pendleton Appointments 2nd Doses Only
- March 11th Milton-Freewater Drive-Thru 1st and 2nd Doses
- March 12th Pendleton Drive-Thru 1st and 2nd Doses
- March 25th Milton-Freewater Drive-Thru 1st and 2nd Doses
- March 26th Pendleton Drive-Thru 1st and 2nd Doses
- April 2nd Pendleton Drive-Thru 2nd Doses Only*
- April 8th Milton-Freewater Drive-Thru 2nd Doses Only*
- April 9th Pendleton Drive-Thru 2nd Doses Only*
- April 22nd Milton-Freewater Drive-Thru 2nd Doses Only*
- April 23rd Pendleton Drive-Thru 2nd Doses Only*
*availability of first doses dependent on future vaccine allocation
Good Shepherd Health Care System will offer COVID-19 vaccination each Thursday. Arrival windows will open at 8:00am the Monday before each event. Additional information will be posted to the Good Shepherd Health Care System and UCo Health websites when it is available.
Mirasol Family Health Center will offer COVID-19 vaccination by appointment. Existing patients may schedule appointments by calling 541-567-1717. Individuals who are not established patients may email Mirasol@yvfwc.org to be added to the appointment waitlist.
Safeway Pharmacies in Hermiston, Pendleton and Milton-Freewater are now offering limited COVID-19 vaccination by appointment only through the Federal Pharmacy Partnership. Those currently eligible for vaccination can schedule an appointment at www.safeway.com/COVID-19