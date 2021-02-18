Umatilla County infant with underlying medical conditions has died with COVID-19

UMATILLA COUNTY, OR - Umatilla County Public Health (UCo Health) reports that an infant male diagnosed with COVID-19 has died.
The boy tested positive January 17th and died January 17th at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland, Washington. This individual had underlying medical conditions.
Symptoms requiring urgent medical attention for children with COVID-19 related conditions include:
- Trouble breathing
- Pain or pressure in the chest that doesn’t go away
- New confusion
- Being unable to wake up or stay awake when not tired
- Bluish lips or face
Counseling and crisis support services can be accessed by calling Lifeways at 866-343-4473. Interpretation services are available.
Oregon Health Authority has shared the following statement regarding this death:
“Today’s update on the number of COVID-19 related deaths includes an infant who had tested positive for COVID-19 and died the same day,” said Dr. Dean Sidelinger, OHA’s health officer and state epidemiologist. “Every death from COVID-19 is a tragedy, even more so the death of a child. The death of an infant is extremely rare. This news represents a tremendous loss to the mother and family. My thoughts are with them during this difficult time.”
“We have all worked together for nearly a year in Oregon to protect the lives of those we hold most dear,” said Governor Kate Brown. “The loss of a life so young is an indescribable tragedy for a family. Dan and I send our thoughts and condolences to the mother and family of this child, whose grief must be unimaginable in this moment. The hearts of all Oregonians are with you today.”
“Children infected with COVID-19 are less likely to develop severe illnesses compared to adults,” Dr. Sidelinger added. “Risks still remain to children of developing more severe illnesses from COVID-19, and we continue to encourage all parents to seek emergency medical care for their children if certain symptoms are present.”