UMATILLA COUNTY- Persons 75 and older become eligible for COVID-19 vaccination Monday, February 15th. COVID-19 vaccination will continue for persons eligible in previous groups. UCo Health will hold a drive-thru vaccination clinic on Friday, February 19th. Due to the possibility of inclement weather, Pendleton drive-thru events will be held at the future home of Tum-a-Lum Lumber (former Gilbert Auto location), 2260 SE Court St. Limited first doses will be available to eligible individuals. Second doses will be available for individuals who received their first dose of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine on or before January 22, 2021. Persons eligible for vaccination should select an arrival window online at bit.ly/ucohealthcovidvaccine. Individuals unable to access the online form may call 541-278-6311 for assistance. Bilingual Spanish staff are available. Please refrain from calling the UCo Health office regarding COVID-19 vaccination appointments.
Mirasol Family Health Center will offer COVID-19 vaccination by appointment. Existing patients may schedule appointments by calling 541-567-1717. Individuals who are not established patients may email Mirasol@yvfwc.org to be added to the appointment waitlist.
Safeway Pharmacies in Hermiston, Pendleton and Milton-Freewater are now offering limited COVID-19 vaccination by appointment only through the Federal Pharmacy Partnership. Those currently eligible for vaccination can schedule an appointment at www.safeway.com/COVID-19.
Umatilla County residents should anticipate an extended timeline for vaccination due to changes in Oregon’s COVID-19 vaccine prioritization and continued vaccine allocation delays. UCo Health is prepared to hold mass drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination events weekly, pending vaccine allocation. Public notification of COVID-19 vaccine events, including vaccine eligibility, will be provided following the weekly vaccine allocation notification.
Residents in Umatilla County can visit the health district website or call the state COVID hotline for more info at 2-1-1.