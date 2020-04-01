Understanding the new tax deadline and stimulus package; a certified public accountant offers tips

RICHLAND, WA - To help people who have been affected by COVID-19, a new stimulus package was passed on Friday.
The new CARE act was signed by President Trump includes tax and loan provisions. It also includes stimulus payments. The current law is going to pay twelve-hundred dollars per adult in a household plus five-hundred dollars per child.
If you are a single individuals making less then seventy-five thousand dollars and married couples making combined incomes of one-hundred and fifty thousand dollars or less, a certified public accountant says you should receive the whole payment.
"They will test your income based on your most recently file tax return. So, if you filed in 2019 they will use 2019," Chris Porter said. "If you have not yet file, they will use 2018 to determine if you are under those thresh holes."
For businesses, Porter said there are tax credits available for payroll taxes and there is opportunity to defer payroll taxes if you have been affected by COVID-19.
He said there are also loans available for a business to pay payroll taxes and loans to cover the cost to doing business. Porter said especially for business that have been negatively affected by the coronavirus.
Also, there is an opportunity to delay payments on student loans and withdraw money out of retirement and not have an early withdrawal penalty, if those funds are needed for a COVID-19 related situation.
"People generally need to talk to their CPA, talk to their tax adviser and figure out which of these benefits might be applicable to them," Porter said.
Porter said they will likely send those checks out in April. For more information on the new tax deadline, you can contact PorterKinney, PC at (509) 713-7300.