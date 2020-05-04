UNION GAP,WA- Over 80 cars will be presented Wednesday, May 6th, as a staple car show goes virtual.
Erik Patrick, from the Visit Union Gap center, says the Old Steel Car Show was supposed to be held April 26th, but was cancelled due to COVID-19 and the Stay at Home order.
The event coordinators decided to host a virtual car show where guests and placeholders would send in pictures of their car and people can vote from home which one they like.
There will be photos of a few cars at the Central Washington Ag Museum in Union Gap for some people to drive-by and see.
The event is reaching out for those who want to register their car for the video they will send out after Wednesday.
