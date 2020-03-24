FOREST SERVICE
PORTLAND,OR- The USDA Forest Service is pausing all spring prescribed fire efforts on national forest lands across the states of Oregon and Washington as the COVID-19 Stay at Home orders are in place until further notice. 
Forest Service managers describing the burns would not be appropriate when there is a health crisis going on. 
 
“We care deeply about our communities across the region and didn’t want to risk introducing smoke from prescribed fire into communities that may be affected by COVID-19,” said John Giller, Director of Fire and Aviation Management for the Pacific Northwest Region of the USDA Forest Service. 
 
While frequent, low-intensity fire is essential to the long-term health of many northwest forests and communities, employee and public safety remains the top priority.

