United States Forest Services in the PNW are pausing prescribed fire burns during the COVID-19 outbreak
PORTLAND,OR- The USDA Forest Service is pausing all spring prescribed fire efforts on national forest lands across the states of Oregon and Washington as the COVID-19 Stay at Home orders are in place until further notice.
Forest Service managers describing the burns would not be appropriate when there is a health crisis going on.
“We care deeply about our communities across the region and didn’t want to risk introducing smoke from prescribed fire into communities that may be affected by COVID-19,” said John Giller, Director of Fire and Aviation Management for the Pacific Northwest Region of the USDA Forest Service.
While frequent, low-intensity fire is essential to the long-term health of many northwest forests and communities, employee and public safety remains the top priority.
Recommended for you
NBC RIGHT NOW TOP STORIES IN YOUR INBOX.
GET A FREE HEADLINES EMAIL EVERY MORNING.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Breaking News from NBC Right Now
Get Tri-Cities Breaking News alerts from NBC Right Now.
Daily News Updates from NBC Right Now
A daily newsletter focused on providing important and timely news for Tri-Cities, Yakima and surrounding communities.