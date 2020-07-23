TRI-CITIES, WA – After evaluating the potential for opening our aquatic facilities this summer, we are unfortunately at the point in the season where we would be unable to staff and prepare our facilities for an opening in 2020.
Under the Governor’s Safe Start Washington Plan, we could not feasibly open swimming pools, wading pools, or splash pads until later reopening phases by the State permitted gatherings applicable to their use. This decision is very disappointing to us. Our aquatic facilities are valuable community assets that are enjoyed by thousands and provide venues for lifesaving swim instruction.
Our cities have worked hard to deliver other important programs and prepare activities that will be available when we transition to the applicable reopening phases. Examples include virtual recreation programs, increased on-line resources and summer reading programs. Our cities also maintain thousands of acres of recreational properties that include over 100 parks, walking trails, playgrounds, skate parks, horseshoe pits, sports courts, ninja-style challenge courses, outdoor work-out equipment and other amenities for families to get outdoors and have fun.
One of the upcoming partnership activities is a “Tri-Cities Carpool Cinema” that is planned as soon as the activity is allowed via the “Safe Start” phased reopening plan. The Recreation Departments of Richland, Pasco and Kennewick have been hard at work creating a fantastic drive-in movie series. Each City will host three showings on a giant LED screen. More details to come.
We highly encourage our residents to follow the cities on social media and to check out the individual websites to see all of the amenities, park locator maps and recreation programs available now and upcoming:
- Kennewick: www.go2kennewick.com
- Pasco: www.pasco-wa.gov
- Prosser: www.cityofprosser.com
- Richland: www.richlandparksandrec.com
- West Richland: www.westrichland.org