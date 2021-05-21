Vaccine clinic for families Saturday at the Children's Village, ages 12 and up

YAKIMA, WA - Yakima Valley Memorial is offering a free community vaccination clinic for kids & families Saturday, May 29th.
Pfizer vaccines will be available for everyone age 12 and up. Ages 12 to 17 require parental approval/consent.
The clinic will be held at the Children’s Village, 3801 Kern Road in Yakima, WA. No pre-registration needed and no identification needed. Bilingual medical staff will be available to answer questions regarding the vaccine.
Second doses are available with proof of first shot, if the recommended interval since initial vaccination has passed