TRI-CITIES, WA - With a limited number of vaccines available and people desperate for their first shot, some are crossing state lines.
It's being called vaccine tourism. That's when someone travels out-of-state to get a vaccine.
This just recently came to the attention of health leaders in Washington and they are now focusing on a way to screen, ensuring everyone vaccinated is a state resident.
In a briefing, Thursday morning the Pasco Fire Chief, Bob Gear, answered questions on the topic.
"We received that direction this morning from the Department of Health we had not had that before this morning, the people doing the screening are assuring we are only vaccinating people that live or work in Washington," said Gear.
For now, all you need is confirmation of eligibility through Phase Finder and your appointment registration. The way they will be checking residency is through the address provided on that registration.
We also spoke with the Umatilla county public health in Oregon, who said they are not worried about residency right now. Their main focus is getting as many *eligible* people vaccinated as possible.
The only extra screening they will be doing is for educators, to confirm the district they work in.
To confirm your eligibility in Oregon, visit covidvaccine.oregondotgov