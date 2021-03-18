5 million Washingtonians will be eligible for the COVID-19 Vaccine by March 31

OLYMPIA, WA - On March 31st, Washington State will expand its COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to the next two tiers in its eligibility criteria, Governor Jay Inslee announced Thursday.
The move, which comes ahead of previously scheduled, comes as a result of vaccine dose supply steadily increasing, the Governor said.
Beginning at the end of the month, a COVID-19 vaccine will be available to:
- Anyone with two or more comorbidities
- Anyone between the ages of 60 and 64
- Anyone living in congregate settings (correctional facilities, group homes for those with disabilities, those experiencing homelessness, etc.)
- Additional workers in congregate settings (restaurants, manufacturing, construction)
"Because our doses are increasing and our daily vaccination rates remain around our goal, we are thrilled to announce that we can get this vaccine to more Washingtonians sooner than we initially thought,” Inslee said, “I encourage everyone, especially those who were among the first eligible but haven’t gotten a dose, to take advantage of this life-saving instrument.”
Detail on future phases is forthcoming. For information on eligibility, visit the Phase Finder tool on the Department of Health’s website.