Video series helps others navigate how to rebuild and reopen in the Tri-Cities

KENNEWICK, WA - As businesses and workers navigate the new economic landscape, a local video series called "Coffee with Karl" may help.
TRIDEC, a Tri-Cities Development Council, has launched "Coffee with Karl" to keep you up to date on the community's coronavirus recovery efforts.
Karl is Karl Dye, the President and CEO of TRIDEC.
Each video connects community leaders and industry experts. They have conversations about rebuilding the Tri-Cities. Every Friday, Dye talks with guests about urgent issues, updates and resources over a cup of coffee.
TRIDEC's team has daily check ins with each other to see what they are working on, plans for the day and ideas on new things to try. The whole concept of "Coffee with Karl" came from one of those check-ins.
"It was really just an effort from us to bring people together, community leaders especially," Dye said. "And hear relevant information about, especially now, in COVID times, what is going on, what are some things everybody needs to know. And get a little deeper on subjects people have questions about."
Dye said they hope people will get answers to questions that they have not found a good source for.
"I think the health districts are good examples. We have had the health districts and folks from the health district on a couple of times," Dye said.
One recent video focused on that. Dye said in general, many people do not know how the district is funded, managed or what their role is in normal times.
"We were able to have two great conversations with them and get information out to folks to say here are the things that we can all do as community members and change our behaviors that will help affect our infection rate," Dye said.
The sooner that rate improves, the sooner they can open back up. Dye said the video series is intended to be a platform for connecting the community.
"Generally, our audience is business leaders that are our members and board members, but we are trying to expand to that greater community platform," Dye said.
During the live video series, if people have questions, they can submit them.
"And really one question leads to another one," Dye said. "That's really how we try to have good conversations."
The next "Coffee with Karl" is scheduled for June 19 at 9 a.m. The conversation will be about what things we can all do in our daily lives to help get the counties back to open.
If you would like to check "Coffee with Karl" out, you can visit their website at tridec.org/cwk/ or their YouTube channel at youtube.com/playlist. Translations will also be provided after the live stream is over.