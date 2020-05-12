Episode 1
The world we live in today is not what it was a couple of months ago.
For millions across the nation, that means no job, ordered to stay home, and for some the loss of a loved one. And these situations are no different for our community.
So we set up a voicemail to find out how you're doing. Some of you are dealing with unemployment for the first time ever, others are grieving the loss of their social life, and one 70-year-old man turned to his Xbox to stay in touch with his friends from around the globe.
Our voicemail is still set up. If you need a place to release your thoughts or emotions, give us a call at (360) 504-6539. We look forward to hearing from you.