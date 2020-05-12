Episode 2
It's safe to say our lives are different since the coronavirus spread across the US. Our daily routines are different.
As people crave to go out and eat at their favorite restaurants or are eager to return to their jobs, others just want to see their families.
With social distancing in place many of our most vulnerable are seeing the worst effects of both the virus and the measures put in place to keep them safe.
However, despite the hardships, many of you agree, if we unite we will come out of this as a better community.
Our voicemail is still set up. If you need a place to release your thoughts or emotions, give us a call at (360) 504-6539. We look forward to hearing from you.