YAKIMA — Virginia Mason Memorial is offering a new, no-cost COVID-19 Emotional Support phone line to help our community with well-being during the pandemic. Help from the COVID Emotional Support Team is available to everyone in the Yakima Valley.
Social workers and chaplains are available to help callers deal with isolation, anxiety, and stress, and also offer grief and loss support. Callers can also be connected to other local resources and programs. Help is available in both English and Spanish.
The professional emotional-support team was developed to help lessen the traumatic impact of the pandemic and is available to all individuals, families, and caregivers — at no charge. The line is anonymous and confidential.
The support team can also help families deal with the COVID-19 diagnosis of a family member and navigate end-of-life situations, including referrals to hospice or palliative care.
The phone line is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.
The number is 509-823-7808.