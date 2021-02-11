Volunteers wanted for Walla Walla's Mass Vaccination Clinics

WALLA WALLA, WA – Walla Walla Department of Community Health (DCH) and county health partners are asking for the communities help with their Mass Vaccination Clinics.
As the county continues to receive vaccine allocations from the state, the need for volunteers will increase.
To make the registration process easier for DCH and volunteers a new website was launched to collect names and information for all county residents interested in helping at vaccine clinics.
We would like to remind county residents that currently only those in Phase 1A and Phase 1B Tier 1 of the Washington State Vaccine Distribution plan are eligible to receive the vaccine. If residents do not meet the criteria, they should not schedule an appointment or show up to the fairgrounds to receive a vaccine.
Residents are screened at these events and will be turned away if they’re ineligible according to the Washington State Vaccine Distribution plan. Screening is done to ensure we are administering the vaccine in accordance with Washington State guidelines, as not doing so could affect future allocations.