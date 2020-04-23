TOPPENISH, WA- More than a dozen plants across the nation are closed as companies try to contain the outbreaks.
The beef industry in Washington state is worth about $5.7 billion dollars.
In Washington alone there is about 9 million beef farmers and ranchers around the state.
We received several viewer messages about cases coming from Washington Beef in Toppenish.
According to a Washington State Military Department list the plant has had at least six complaints since the stay at home order went into effect March 16th.
In a statement Washington Beef says they have 38 confirmed COVID-19 cases.
Since then they have been working with the Yakima Health District to ensure the safety of workers.
Washington Beef sent us this timeline of safety precautions that have been implemented:
· Installed additional tables in the breakroom to allow social distancing and implemented a frequent daily sanitizing schedule, including intensive overnight fogging, of all breakrooms/restrooms with a hospital-grade disinfectant (March 18th)
· Began checking every employee’s temperature using walk-through temperature scanners before allowing them to enter the facility (March 23rd)
· Installed multiple hand sanitizing stations throughout the facility (March 23rd)
· Implemented an industry-leading split-shift schedule (Mon-Wed and Thurs-Sat) that has reduced the number of employees on a shift by 212, allowing greater social distancing and spacing in alignment with CDC recommendations (March 27th)
· Eliminated all areas of potential employee congregation, like microwave and equipment exchange area, and added tables outside for additional social distancing during breaks. Catered single-serve meals provided daily to enhance social distancing (March 26th – 31st)
· Ordered 22,000 masks, which will become required wear for employees, with extras to be donated to local hospitals (March 31st)
· Began working with Yakima Health District to provide continued education/training of employees specifically for COVID-19 (April 8th)
· Instituted economic support to our employees and sent all employees over 65 years of age home, as well as employees with known high-risk underlying health conditions, with pay for the remainder of the WA State Stay at Home order. Banners were ordered for the tent entrances listing Yakima Health District’s new screening recommendations for agriculture and manufacturing facilities (April 9th)
· Masks arrived and have been issued to employees (April 10th)
· Waived cost share (deductible, copay, coinsurance) retroactively for COVID-19 treatment and testing (April 10th)
· Ordered face shields to provide an alternative face covering (April 10th)
· Inquiry made to the Yakima Health District about the desire to test all employees. Yakima Health confirmed that we cannot have all employees tested. (April 13th)
· Ordered bandanas as another alternative face covering (April 15th)
· Face coverings became a mandatory requirement (April 16th)
· Distributed updated Yakima Health District screening recommendations for Agriculture and Manufacturing and required written acknowledgement from all employees (April 17th)
· Began limiting unnecessary movement around the plant and processing floors of key personnel to avoid potential exposure (April 17th)
· Safety Manager began conducting social distancing audits. Any opportunities for improvement are communicated immediately to the front-line supervisors for a quick response and enforcement. (April 18th)
According to the Washington Beef Commission, this falls in line with what other packing companies have been doing to stop the spread.
“We’ve been really pleased with the packing plants in our state they’ve worked very closely with both the State health departments and the health departments in their counties to make sure their employees come first and are working in safe environment,” said Patti Brumbach, Executive Director, Washington Beef Commission.
Brumbach says even with a potential closure of a processing plant people shouldn’t be concerned about a potential shortage or price increase.
Brumbach said “I don’t think there’s a reason to be concerned if a plant is closed it would probably be closed for a couple weeks we still have the normal production levels that are going to happen in our state,” in addition she said “I don’t know that consumers would see a huge price fluctuation as much as they would see a cut fluctuation and product availability fluctuation.”
Although there may not be a big difference for consumers, it is a different picture for beef farmers.
“It would be a challenge for those farmers. We are already slowing down production and cattle are not being processed as efficiently as they have been in the past,” said Brumbach.