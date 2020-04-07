MONROE,WA- The Washington State Department of Corrections (DOC) confirmed Tuesday afternoon that two more incarcerated men housed within the Monroe Correctional Complex have tested positive for COVID-19. The men are ages 68 and 28.
The men were previously housed in the Minimum Security Unit, which is the location of the first positive incarcerated individual in the state’s correctional system. After the confirmation contacts were told and transferred. As of April 5th all those who may have been exposed are now in isolation. The department also has stopped all correctional transfers in and out of the facility.
The department estimates 17 incarcerated men are housed in the isolation unit. The health care team is providing clinical monitoring and supportive care for the individuals in the isolation unit.
The 111 incarcerated men who remain in the Minimum Security Unit are on protective isolation or quarantine as a preventative measure. Additionally, the facility has made housing moves within the unit to further protect the most vulnerable individuals. All individuals in the housing unit where the first positive individual was previously housed continue to have no symptoms of illness or disease (asymptomatic) and are wearing surgical masks for further protection.
All facility staff who were issued the N95 respirators are being strongly encouraged to wear them.
The Department of Corrections has rolled out a new website to follow up on cases: COVID-19 Information Center webpage and will no longer send individual news releases on each new incarcerated individual case.
For the latest news about Corrections’ response to COVID-19, including frequently asked questions (FAQs) for staff and for the public, please visit the COVID-19 Information Center on doc.wa.gov.