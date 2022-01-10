OLYMPIA - A new Washington State Department of Health study looking into COVID-19 reinfections takes into account new hospitalizations and deaths, as well as trends, vaccination status and demographics.
A reinfection occurs when someone was infected with COVID-19, recovered, and became infected again. It is also considered a reinfection if the two cases are different variants, as it only needs to be COVID-19 both times. This can occur across any level of vaccination status.
From Sept. through Dec., WA reported that out of 264,520 total cases, 4,404 people experienced a reinfection case. 223 of those cases were hospitalized, just over 5%. Less than one percent of reinfection cases died, at only 22 people. Nearly 60% of reinfection cases occurred in unvaccinated individuals.
However, this data only reflects reinfections where both infections were diagnosed with a COVID-19 test and subsequently reported to the state. The DOH estimates that asymptomatic reinfections may exist in fairly high rates, which would affect those percentages.
Full Washington State Department of Health press release: