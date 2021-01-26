WASHINGTON STATE - As COVID-19 vaccines rollout worldwide, health experts want you to know it won't be a quick fix in overcoming the virus.
According to Infectious Disease leaders we can expect to wear masks and take coronavirus precautions throughout the last quarter of 2021.
Lauren Jenks, Assistant Secretary for Environmental Public Health from the Washington State Department of Health helps explain why:
"The vaccines that are out right now- we have emergency use authorization from the FDA to use them, that means we're using them in an emergency, while they are still being studied... What we do know from the studies so far, and why we are able to use them is, because they are safe and effective against you getting COVID-19. (However) the studies are still going on right now, that will tell us whether it also keeps you from spreading it (to others) in an asymptomatic way," Jenks told NBC Right Now.
And while both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are reportedly 95% efficient, that still leaves 5% of people who take the vaccine unprotected.
Health experts also say it will take your body time to develop antibodies after you get the COVID-19 vaccine, meaning you won't be fully protected until two weeks after you get the second dose.
However, Jenks also says as more people take the vaccine the closer we are to resuming back to normal.
"We’re giving the vaccine so that we are protecting individuals, and ultimately we’ll have so many people vaccinated that we will be able to see the rates of disease transmission go down in our community... When those transmission rates go down that's when we can start to loosen some of those other precautions we’re doing," Jenks explained.
For more information on when you can get the COVID-19 vaccine in Washington state go to Phase Finder / Encuentra Tu Fase (findyourphasewa.org)