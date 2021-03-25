TRI-CITIES, WA - During a press conference on Thursday, state health leaders introduced a website meant to inform the public about the COVID-19 vaccine.
The site CovidVaccineWA.org explains what ingredients are in the vaccine, how vaccines work, and who the vaccines have been tested on.
Health officials from the WA Department of Health say taking the COVID-19 vaccine is the best tool we have to combat COVID-19, move past the pandemic, and avoid being hit by a 4th wave of the virus.
According to the State Secretary of Health, Dr. Umair A. Shah, close to 3 million Washingtonians have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and about 14% of our population is now fully vaccinated.
However, to fully combat the virus and move past the pandemic health leaders say vaccination numbers need to go up.
"The vaccines are only as effective as being in the arms of people, and if we are not able to get people vaccinated or people are opting out to get vaccinated that is going to be a terrible tragedy," said Shah.
Health leaders want the public to know that vaccines are safe and if you have questions or concerns about the vaccine they have set up a website that helps answer those questions.
"We know some people have questions about the vaccine and we believe knowledge is power. I want people to feel confident that the vaccine is safe, and an effective way to protect themselves from COVID-19... and especially from severe outcomes from COVID disease," said Michele Roberts, Acting Assistant Secretary of Health for Washington state.
Roberts also says if you are eligible for the vaccine sign up for an appointment now, because open slots may be harder to come by as the state moves into the next eligibility phase on April 1st.