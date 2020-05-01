OLYMPIA, WA – Those in Washington State with health insurance will get an extension waiver for another 30 days for your copays and deductibles related to COVID-19 care.
Insurance Commissioner Mike Kreidler extended his emergency order to health insurers and included they must continue one-time early refills and suspend prior authorization requirements for treatment of tests for COVID-19.
For those who are not insured they must enroll immediately with a provider network to get proper testing for COVID-19. All insurance companies must enroll and treat these patients within a reasonable distance at no additional cost.
The extension is effective immediately and applies to all state-regulated health insurance plans and short-term limited duration medical plans until June 3, 2020.
“My emergency order provides guidance to health insurers and should help reassure the public that we will take all necessary steps to protect them," said Kreidler.
Kreidler's office said in a statement Friday, he was told to extend these powers by Governor Inslee in order to protect Washington residents against the spread of the coronavirus.
When the governor issues an emergency proclamation, the commissioner can issue an emergency order related to health care coverage to ensure access to care. The order lasts 60 days and can be extended by the commissioner for an additional 30 days, as long as the governor’s emergency proclamation remains in effect.
Kreidler urged state residents without health insurance to contact the Washington Health Benefit Exchange to determine if they qualify for free health coverage or a special enrollment for individual health insurance.