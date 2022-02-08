OLYMPIA – After selling out twice, the Washington State Department of Health Say Yes! portal has been re-opened for a third time.
Washington residents can order up to five rapid COVID-19 tests through the portal to be shipped to their homes. For no charge, the tests will be delivered within a few days.
The re-opening is stocked with 1.45 million tests, and the WA DOH cites this will serve around 290,000 households. The two previous shipments served around 470,000 households.
Positive at-home test results should be reported to the state COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-525-0127 #. Information can also be uploaded to WA Notify.