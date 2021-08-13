OLYMPIA, WA - Chris Reykdal the state's Superintendent of Education is pushing for Governor Inslee to require all K-12 public school employees to be vaccinated as they head back into the classroom.
Reykdal says vaccinating all school staff will make sure in-person learning happens all school year long. However, those citing religious and or medical exemptions will be able to opt out.
Reykdal says the push comes as the Delta Variant continues to surge, and he warns if we don’t vaccinate enough people the virus will continue to mutate- further pushing us back from our normal everyday lives.
"We literally help people all over the world by vaccinating and wearing a mask because we reduce the probability of variants that can become so dangerous they begin to escape the vaccines that we have ...
We owe this to our world, to our children, to our grandchildren. We are are alive today because our grandparents, great grandparents and our elders before us vaccinated," said Reykdal during a press conference on Friday.
Students will not be affected by this proposed vaccine order, however, the current mask mandate for all students and staff is expected to be followed as schools open back up.
Reykdal went on to say schools who refuse to follow the mask mandate can, and will have their funding held back by the state.
If the vaccine recommendation order is approved by Governor Inslee it could be officially announced as early as next week.