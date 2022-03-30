PASCO, Wash. -
The Washington State Department of Health is partnering with Aristo Healthcare to host a free COVID-19 vaccine clinic.
The clinic allows walk-ins with no I.D. or insurance required. The clinic also offers all types of the COVID vaccine.
They can give you any dose you need, but the clinic is offering $50 gift cards for anyone getting their first or second dose.
This clinic will take place Saturday, April 2nd from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, April 3rd from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
