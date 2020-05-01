WALLA WALLA,WA- A local assisted-living home is sharing the good while movin' and groovin' through the stay at home order.
At Walla Walla's "Affinity Assisted Living" a dancing resident has taken his fitness dancing to the parking lot. His name is Carl. He sets up his boombox and turns it up. Then residents come out to their balconies or stand 6 feet a part with masks on and dance with him.
Jessica Jewett, assistant director at Affinity, says since times have changed they had to improvise.
"Carl has held multiple games and classes for Movin and Groovin for years at this facility, but now we have gotten creative," said Jewett.
The facility has also hosted balcony sing-alongs; virtual book clubs and games and Facebook Live activities to keep connected.
"We are doing this to pass the time, get to know each other and make some memories during the stay at home order because that is what makes us strong," said Jewett.