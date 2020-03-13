WALLA WALLA, WA - Walla Walla Community College has announced it is canceling all upcoming school-sponsored events amid the Coronavirus outbreak.
In a Facebook post, the community college said:
"After careful consideration, the College has suspended all school-sponsored student and community events until further notice. Canceled events include, but are not limited to, sporting events including baseball and softball games previously planned for March 13-15, as well as the WWCC College Rodeo and Cowboy breakfast, theater, and drama productions. All non-instructional student events such as open mics, sports viewing-parties, and so forth, as well as instructional program community advisory committee meetings likewise are canceled until further notice.
Winter quarter instruction will continue largely as planned for the remaining three instructional days of the quarter (March 13, 16, and 17), with the exception that finals scheduled for March 18-20 will be conducted entirely online. In cases where online finals are not an option, finals may be given during times normally reserved for instruction (March 16-17), or skipped entirely and a grade assigned based on work completed up to that point in the quarter. Students requiring accommodations can expect those accommodations to be provided as always, and the testing center will continue to function with social distancing and hygiene protocols followed carefully."
In regards to Spring quarter, they said it is scheduled to resume on April 1. Faculty are expected to report to work as usual, but no instruction will occur on April 1, 2, or 3 for either online or face-to-face courses.
During that time, full- and part-time faculty will make any needed modifications to their curriculum to convert face-to-face courses to majority-online instruction when classes resume on April 6. Students needing access to technology will be welcomed to computer labs on campus, which will be sanitized frequently, and social distancing will be practiced.
For more information go to www.wwcc.edu/coronavirus/.