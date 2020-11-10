Walla Walla County Announces COVID-19 Related Death

WALLA WALLA, WA - Walla Walla County health officials were notified that a local man in his 90’s, who tested positive for COVID passed away.
“We wish to express our deepest sympathy to his family and friends during this difficult time” said a representative from Walla Walla County Department of Community Health (DCH).
Case Overview (as of 11/10/2020 @ 08:00 AM):
- Confirmed Cases: 1,540
- Recovered: 1,193
- Deaths: 11
- Active: 336
- Home Isolation: 323
- Hospitalized: 13
Case counts are subject to change as new cases go through case investigation and tracing. More information about cases, including community of residence, age and gender, can be found on the DCH website.
Walla Walla County is currently in Phase 2 of Governor Inslee’s ‘Safe Start’ plan. Additional information regarding the ‘Safe Start’ plan can be found on the Governor’s website.
As many in our community are feeling the stressful impacts of COVID-19, DCH would like to remind you there are resources available. If you need resources or support, please visit www.covidwwc.com/struggling-to-cope or email health@co.walla-walla.wa.us.