WALLA WALLA, WA – Walla Walla County Department of Community Health confirmed three COVID-19-related deaths in a week.
County health officials were notified that a man in his 60s, a woman in her 70s and a man in his 80s, that tested positive for COVID-19, passed away.
"We send our sincere thoughts and heartfelt condolences to the individual’s family and friends during this difficult time," wrote the Walla Walla County Department of Community Health.
Case Overview (as of 09/16/21 @ 12:00 PM):
- Confirmed Cases: 7,798
- Recovered: 7,181
- Deaths: 82
- Active: 538 (includes 7 WSP inmate & 7 WSP staff)
- Home Isolation: 524
- Hospitalized: 14
More information about cases, including community of residence, age, and gender, can be found on the Walla Walla County COVID website.