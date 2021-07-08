Walla Walla County sees an increase in COVID-19 cases, 90% have not been vaccinated

WALLA WALLA, WA – Since early June, Walla Walla County has experienced an increase in positive COVID-19 cases.
The increased case rate has been persistent as the county’s cases per 100,000 people continues to hover around 300 cases for a second consecutive week.
Walla Walla County Department of Community Health (DCH) has linked nearly 90 percent of the county's active cases to residents who are not vaccinated, including a large number of residents ages 45-60 and young children who are not yet eligible to receive the vaccine.
Over the past two weeks, DCH has identified 19 breakthrough cases of individuals who were fully vaccinated. Of those cases, the majority experienced mild to no symptoms. The data continues to show that the best form of protection against COVID-19 and its variants is vaccination.
Currently, 56.3 percent of eligible Walla Walla County residents are fully vaccinated, the goal is 70 percent. DCH urges all residents who are not fully vaccinated to become fully vaccinated.
There are several places in Walla Walla and College Place to get your vaccine, a few being: Providence Southgate, Albertsons, both Safeway locations, Walmart, Bi-Mart, Walgreens, and Rite Aid. Residents can visit each location's website or visit www.covidwwc.com/vaccine for more information. Residents who are homebound or without Internet/computer access can call the DCH helpline (509) 524-2647 and leave their name, date of birth, phone number, and a message stating that they are homebound or do not have access to the internet or a computer.