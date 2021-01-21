WALLA WALLA, WA – Walla Walla County Department of Health, along with Walla Walla health care partners, are working together to stand up community mass vaccination events.
Providence St. Mary received a reallocation of approximately 1,000 vaccine doses this week. In collaboration with our health care partners, we will host a community vaccination clinic this Saturday, January 23, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Walla Walla County Fairgrounds. The vaccination clinic is open to community members who meet Washington DOH Phase 1A and Phase 1B Tier 1 eligibility, including people age 65 and older and those age 50 and older who live in a multi-generational household. Vaccine doses are limited and will be distributed by appointment only. We will not be able to accommodate any walk-in appointments.
Interested residents should:
Step 1: Visit the Washington State Department of Health Phase Finder Tool.
Step 2: Complete the Phase Finder questions to verify eligibility. Even if you have completed the Phase Finder Tool before, please complete it again.
Step 3: After verifying eligibility, click link to vaccine locations. Scroll or search for “Walla Walla County” in the list of counties.
Step 4: Click “Walla Walla County”
Step 5: Schedule your vaccine appointment by clicking the “Providence – Walla Walla,” link.
Step 6: Scroll to the middle of the page and click “Click Here to Schedule Appointment”
Please know that if we do not receive the necessary allocation, appointments may be rescheduled to a later date. Governor Jay Inslee has recommended that counties schedule mass vaccination clinics. In response to that recommendation, the mass vaccination clinic is set to stand up at the Walla Walla County Fairgrounds Pavilion Building next week and will be active for several months to come. Walla Walla health care partners will work to vaccinate 3,000 people per week, depending on state and federal allotment.
“Moving forward, we should have clinics occurring weekly.” said Dr. Daniel Kaminsky, the Walla Walla Public Health Officer. “Keep in mind that these clinics are dependent upon whether we receive vaccine from the state. We ask for your patience at we continue to develop plans to administer vaccine.”