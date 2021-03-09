Walla Walla COVID-19 vaccination clinic has been rescheduled for Tuesday

WALLA WALLA, WA – Walla Walla County Department of Community Health (DCH) rescheduled the COVID-19 vaccination clinic that was originally planned for Thursday, March 11.
The clinic will now take place on Wednesday, March 10 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the County Fairgrounds.
Eligible residents who had an appointment on Thursday have been contacted about how-to sign-up for an appointment time on Wednesday. Those who are unable to attend Wednesday’s clinic will be able to receive their vaccine on Sunday, March 14.
DCH had planned to administer over 2,000 vaccines during Thursday’s mass vaccination clinic. Due to an abundance of vacant appointment slots, the decision was made to move Thursday’s clinic to Wednesday to allow DCH to use doses that were prepared on Saturday.
Eligible county residents will be able to start scheduling appointments for the Sunday, March 14, vaccination clinic starting Wednesday, March 10, at 8 a.m. Those who are interested in receiving a vaccine, should complete the following steps on Wednesday:
- Step 1: Go to https://www.covidwwc.com and click the “Upcoming Vaccine Clinics,” button.
- Step 2: Scroll to the “Schedule an Appointment,” section and click “Schedule an Appointment,” after confirming eligibility.
- Step 3: Select an appointment time and complete the registration process.
It is important to note that no walk-in appointments will be accepted. If you are unable to schedule an appointment, please do not show up at the clinic to get your vaccination.
Residents without Internet or computer access can call the DCH helpline (509) 524-2647 and leave their name, date of birth, phone number, and a message stating that they do not have access to the internet or a computer