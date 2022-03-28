WALLA WALLA, Wash. -
The Walla Walla County Department of Community Health and local health care partners are decreasing the number of vaccine clinics offered at Providence Southgate.
The WWCDCH says the decision comes from reduced demand for the COVID 19 vaccine.
The change will begin on Wednesday, March 30, as the clinics will be operating every Wednesday instead of Fridays and Saturdays.
The WWCDCH says clinics will only be for people 12 years old and up except on the last Wednesday of every month.
The DCH says these are family days and will offer vaccines for anyone 5 years old and up.
The clinics will be open from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
To schedule an appointment for a vaccine, WWCDCH says to visit the Walla Walla County COVID website or click here.
The WWCDCH says the testing site will not change its hours or location and will be open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
