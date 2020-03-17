WALLA WALLA, WA – Walla Walla Public Schools unveiled a Distance Learning Program for all students preschool through grade 12 during the minimum six-week district-wide campus closure due to COVID-19.
The program is designed to ensure mastery of grade-level content, maintain an ability to earn credits, provide a mechanism for seniors to stay on track for graduation and connect students and families with their teachers.
“Our school board, administrators, teachers and support staff all believe it is our paramount obligation to provide these services during the pandemic health crisis,” said Superintendent Dr. Wade Smith. “District leaders and staff have worked diligently to provide a quality learning experience for students during this transition to ensure continuation of their learning occurs.”
Distance Learning Services begin Monday, March 23. This week educators are planning and organizing plans for this new educational delivery model. Preschool and elementary-aged students will be supported with weekly learning materials, customized and created exclusively by their homeroom teacher and specialists. These elementary paper and pencil packets will be picked up each Monday at the child’s school from 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Home deliveries of materials will be offered as needed.
Middle and high school students will receive their daily instruction from their teachers through the Google Classroom platform. The district will checkout Chromebooks for students who do not have access to a computer and be issued a Verizon hot spot if they don’t have internet access.
“Walla Walla Public Schools understands that additional oversight and accountability will be required from students and families to ensure a successful distance learning experience for all,” said Smith. “We empathize with the burden this responsibility places on families, but rest assured our district staff stand ready to assist at all levels.”
Walla Walla Public Schools is also offering free meals and student-aged childcare to specific families during the COVID-19 closure. These services begin Tuesday, March 17.
Visit the district’s newly created Distance Learning Program website for all the information on this new program: www.wwps.org/distancelearning.