Walla Walla Public Schools will transition to full-time in-person instruction, Elementary and Middle school

WALLA WALLA, WA – Walla Walla Public Schools will transition to the Blue Stage of its Safely Reopening Schools plan Monday, April 26 marking the return to full-time, in-person instruction for elementary and middle school students.
High school students will remain in the AM/PM hybrid schedule for the remainder of the school year.
“Schools will begin communicating and coordinating with families today via flyers being sent home with elementary students, mailings for middle school students, and school messenger calls this evening,” said Superintendent Dr. Wade Smith. “Transportation information and routes are being finalized this week and will be available on Monday, April 19 via our Traversa Ride 360 website or by contacting the Transportation Department or school directly.”
Elementary and middle school students may bring a lunch from home to school if preferred. Free school “grab and go” lunches will still be available to all students. Schools will practice safe, social distancing procedures during lunch. The district will return to pre-pandemic traditional school start/end times.
School hours:
- Elementary: 8 a.m. to 2:40 p.m. – Wednesday Early Release – 1:40 p.m.
- Middle School: 8:50 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. – Wednesday Early Release – 2:30 p.m.
Middle School afterschool sports and activities will be available this spring. Look for more details released soon regarding registration. Camp Fire Walla Walla will offer afterschool childcare for elementary students beginning April 26. Contact Camp Fire for details. The 21st Century Afterschool program will begin registering students the week of April 26 and begin programming May 3.
“We will do everything in our power to ensure a smooth, safe and successful transition,” said Superintendent Smith. “We appreciate the support of our families, students, staff and community as we crest this significant milestone of the pandemic.”