WALLA WALLA, Wash., —
The Walla Walla Department of Community Health updated in a press release this morning that three new COVID-19 related deaths have been confirmed in the county this week.
The county was notified of a man in his 60s, a man in his 70s and a woman in her 90s dying after testing positive for COVID-19.
This brings total numbers for the county to 15,444 confirmed cases. Of these, 132 died and 15,127 recovered. There are 188 active cases, with 78 from WSP inmates and staff. 181 are under home isolation and the remaining seven are hospitalized.
