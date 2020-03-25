WALLA WALLA,WA- School projects and infrastructure upgrading will continue through the school district during the "Stay Home, Stay Healthy" order.
After Governor Jay Inslee issued his “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order was issued Monday telling all residents to stay home unless you needed to pursue essential activities; the Governor has released exemptions and that is infrastructure workers, educational services such as WWPS’s weekly packet pickup for elementary students, daily meals to students and childcare for first responders and medical professionals, did not fall into the closure criteria and remain operational.
School construction projects will be monitored to the six feet rule according to social distancing measures while workers continue to improve the district's facilities.
As the exemptions have been made aware the Jackson Contractor Group notified the school district that Walla Walla High School improvements will continue. Jackson Construction Group of Walla Walla is currently building the new science building at Walla Walla High School as part of the district’s bond program.
Walla Walla School District Superintendent Dr. Wade Smith reported over $2 million in additional bond work related to Walla Walla High School civil infrastructure improvement phase scheduled for this spring were all awarded to local Walla Walla contractors.
Premier Excavation secured the excavation and earthwork, Cutting Edge Plumbing will complete the plumbing elements, Walla Walla Electric is doing the electrical work and Nelson Construction Inc. is supporting concrete flatwork needs.
“We’re thrilled to see $2M going right back into Walla Walla pockets,” said Smith. “Work is set to begin soon on the civil infrastructure project that includes underground utilities across the campus to replace aged and failing infrastructure as well as necessary utilities to support the campus renovations."
For more information about the projects visit the district's website.