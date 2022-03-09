WALLA WALLA, Wash. —
Following updates for state and federal mask mandates, Walla Walla School District released changes for COVID guidelines within their schools.
Starting March 12, their schools will no longer maintain physical distance minimums, routine athlete testing, event restrictions or other guidelines put in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
“These revised requirements are welcome news and a sign that we are on a path back to more normalized operations,” said Amy Ruff, director of health services. “We will continue to be vigilant in our practices to keep everyone safe and will always respect personal choice as it pertains to masks.”
The vaccine requirement for staff without a religious or medical exemption will remain as per the Department of Health. Isolation and quarantine practices for those with symptoms will continue under updated guidance. Testing will still be available and positive results will be reported.
