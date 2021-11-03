Walla Walla Schools are offering voluntary vaccine clinics for students, with parent permission

WALLA WALLA, WA – Walla Walla Public Schools is partnering with the Walla Walla County Department of Community Health to offer voluntary vaccine clinics in schools to district students, now that the Center for Disease Control (CDC) has approved the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines for children ages 5-11.
These clinics are tentative until final approval from the Washington State Department of Health. Students ages 5-11 are typically in grades kindergarten to 6. Parent/guardian permission forms are required for all students. Due to different dosing levels, students 12 and older are not eligible for this opportunity, but may access one of the many opportunities available through the Department of Community Health which can be accessed here: https://www.covidwwc.com/clinics
Students in grades K-5 must be accompanied by a parent/guardian at the school while vaccines are administered. Sixth grade students may get vaccinated with written parent consent only. Parent permission forms are attached to this letter and completed forms must be turned in at the time of vaccination. Additional paper copies are available at schools and the Walla Walla County Department of Community Health. Students aged 5-11 may receive vaccines at any of these locations listed below to make it more convenient for families.
Preregistration instructions:
- Families are asked to preregister their child to speed up the vaccination process. Visit the Walla Walla Public Schools website to preregister for these clinics.
- Pfizer vaccines require a second shot approximately one month after the first shot.
School Clinic Schedule:
Tuesday, Nov 9 (first shot)
- Garrison Middle School – 9 to 10:30 a.m.
- Prospect Point Elementary - 2:45 to 5:30 p.m.
- Sharpstein Elementary - 2:45 to 5:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov 10 (first shot)
- Pioneer Middle School - 9 to 10:30 a.m.
- Green Park and Edison - 1:45 to 3:45 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov 17 (first shot)
- Berney Elementary - 1:45 to 3:45 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec 8 (second shot)
- Garrison Middle School – 9 to 10:30 a.m.
- Prospect Point Elementary - 11:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.
- Sharpstein Elementary - 11:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.
Friday, Dec 10 (second shot)
- Pioneer Middle School - 9 to 10:30 a.m.
- Green Park and Edison - 1:45 to 3:45 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec 15 (second shot)
- Berney Elementary - 1:45 to 3:45 p.m.