Walla Walla VA hosting a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic Saturday, by appointment only

WALLA WALLA, WA - The Walla Walla Veterans Affairs is holding a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic this coming Saturday for all Walla Walla VA enrolled Veterans.
This includes Veterans enrolled in any of the following locations; Walla Walla, Richland, Yakima, Lewiston, La Grande, Enterprise and Boardman.
The clinic will be March 6, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the parking lot of the Richland Federal Bldg., hosted by Walla Walla VA’s Richland VA Clinic.
Veterans MUST call to schedule an appointment (no walk-ins accepted). Call 509.525.5200, then dial "2" and "2" (or ask for the Call Center). Once you have scheduled your appointment, you can follow the steps below:
- Please print out the documents at THIS LINK, complete the information on the first page, and bring the paperwork with you to your scheduled appointment.
- Be sure you and anyone else in your vehicle wears an approved mask at all times. (Note masks with vents are not allowed.)
- Please follow all directional signs when entering the parking lot and remain in your vehicle unless otherwise instructed.
- Review the fact sheet for recipients and caregivers for the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at THIS LINK.