Walla Walla VA hosting a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic Saturday, by appointment only

WALLA WALLA, WA - The Walla Walla Veterans Affairs is holding a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic this coming Saturday for all Walla Walla VA enrolled Veterans.

This includes Veterans enrolled in any of the following locations; Walla Walla, Richland, Yakima, Lewiston, La Grande, Enterprise and Boardman.

The clinic will be March 6, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the parking lot of the Richland Federal Bldg., hosted by Walla Walla VA’s Richland VA Clinic.

Veterans MUST call to schedule an appointment (no walk-ins accepted). Call 509.525.5200, then dial "2" and "2" (or ask for the Call Center). Once you have scheduled your appointment, you can follow the steps below:

  1. Please print out the documents at THIS LINK, complete the information on the first page, and bring the paperwork with you to your scheduled appointment.
  2. Be sure you and anyone else in your vehicle wears an approved mask at all times. (Note masks with vents are not allowed.)
  3. Please follow all directional signs when entering the parking lot and remain in your vehicle unless otherwise instructed.
  4. Review the fact sheet for recipients and caregivers for the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at THIS LINK.

 

