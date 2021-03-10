Walla Walla VA hosting vaccination clinic for enrolled Veterans of all ages

WALLA WALLA, WA - The Walla Walla VA will be holding a weekend vaccination clinic on Saturday, March 13 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The VA plans to administer 500+ vaccinations during this event. Veterans MUST call to schedule an appointment (no walk-ins accepted). Call (509) 525-5200, then dial "2" and "2" (or ask for the Call Center).
The event will be at the Walla Walla VA Medical Center’s Main Campus on
77 Wainwright Dr., Walla Walla, WA.
Walla Walla VA enrolled Veterans of all ages from any nearby clinic areas (Walla Walla, Richland, Yakima, Lewiston, La Grande, Enterprise and Boardman) are eligible for this event.
"We are keeping pace with getting enough vaccine to be able to hold such events, and our goal is to get as many of our Veterans vaccinated as possible – as soon as possible," wrote the Public Affairs Officer ofWalla Walla VA Medical Center. "It’s important to keep our Veterans healthy, and getting them vaccinated against COVID-19 is a great way to do that."
If a Veteran cannot make this weekend event, and are willing to drive here to Walla Walla to be vaccinated, they can request an appointment for some other date if necessary.