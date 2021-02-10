Walla Walla VA is holding a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic to include eligible Veterans

WALLA WALLA, WA - The Walla Walla VA is holding a clinic to vaccinate enrolled/health care eligible Veterans age 60 years and older.
The Walla Walla VA is holding it’s first COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic this Saturday, Feb.13, at the Jonathan M. Wainwright Memorial VA Medical Center main campus, 77 Wainwright Drive, from 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM.
Veterans from any clinic areas (Walla Walla, Tri-Cities, Yakima, Lewiston, and La Grande) are encouraged to call and schedule an appointment. No walk-ins will be accepted. The VA plans to schedule a minimum of 500 appointments for that day.
Call 509-525-5200 to schedule and appointment. (press “2” and “2” again) Appointment requests will be accepted Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Due to high call volumes, callers may experience delays; however, you must remain on the line to be scheduled.
Once you have scheduled your appointment, follow the instructions below from the Walla Walla VA website.
- arrive no earlier than 15 minutes prior to your scheduled appointment as space will be limited.
- Due to physical distancing requirements, plan to come alone (one caregiver is allowed if necessary).
- YOU (and your caregiver) MUST WEAR AN APPROVED MASK. Any other passengers must remain in the vehicle (appropriately masked).
- Present to Bldg. 143 (main clinic) to check in; follow the directions after checking in.