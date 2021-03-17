Walla Walla VA is now offering COVID-19 vaccinations for members of any age

WALLA WALLA, WA - The Walla Walla VA Medical Center is now offering COVID-19 vaccinations to in ALL age groups for Walla Walla VA enrolled/health care eligible Veterans.
Vaccine clinics are being scheduled throughout the week and on some weekends at all sites of care. Veterans will have an option to schedule an appointment at a location near to them. And Veterans can travel to any clinic location to get vaccinated.
All clinic sites continue to offer vaccinations during the weekdays and are scheduling Saturday clinics based on vaccine supply and staff availability. Currently, upcoming Saturday clinics are below (times vary and the schedule is subject to change). Note any schedule appointments will be honored.
- Richland VA Clinic: March 20 | April 3 | April 17
- La Grande VA Clinic: March 20
- Lewiston VA Clinic: March 20
- Yakima VA Clinic: March 27 | April 10
- Walla Walla VA main campus: April 10
To schedule an appointment for any of these sites of care, call 509.525.5200, press ‘2’ and then ‘2” again (or ask for the Call Center). Appointments can be scheduled for either a week day or one of the planned weekend clinics.
In order to maintain proper physical distancing and to avoid crowding, please plan to arrive approximately 15 minutes before your scheduled appointment, and follow all signs for parking, entrance to buildings, etc. Masks are still required for all while on VA property.