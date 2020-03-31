WALLA WALLA,WA- April is the kickoff month for the Walla Walla Valley Wine Alliance (WWVWA) first annual Walla Walla Valley Wine Month focusing on supporting the small business that make up the wine industry across the region.
The WWVWA announced the creation of Walla Walla Valley Wine Month in January 2020. Since that announcement, the outbreak of the novel coronavirus has altered plans for this year, but not for the long haul. In place of the myriad of wine-centric events that the Walla Walla Valley usually sees with the arrival of spring, local wineries are redesigning their celebrations. The Walla Walla Valley remains open for business virtually, and ready to share and celebrate its history, wines and community.
“Walla Walla Valley Wine Month is a great opportunity to remotely talk about, learn about and taste Walla Walla Valley Wine,” says Robert Hansen, Executive Director of the Walla Walla Valley Wine Alliance.
The group stated it will continue to celebrate April as wine month during the COIVD-19 outbreak.
Utilizing the hashtag #WallaWallaValleyWineMonth, the WWVWA will run a social media campaign throughout the month sharing information about the wine region along with new resources created to support wine consumption at home. On WallaWallaWine.com, an online buying guide allows those interested in Walla Walla Valley Wine to find wineries, view wine promotions and shipping discounts, and go directly to online shops to place their orders.
An events calendar of virtual experiences allows wine enthusiasts to tune into virtual tastings, live happy hours and more. These new resources allow for an unprecedented opportunity to explore and access Walla Walla Valley Wine from the comfort of home.
In addition to sharing resources on how to buy wine at home, the WWVWA plans to share perspectives from members of the wine community, revisit the history of the Walla Walla Valley, discuss aspects of terroir and showcase the beauty of wine country.
“People can celebrate alongside us by opening up a treasured Walla Walla Valley bottle from their cellar, ordering the first of this year’s rosé releases or finding new wineries to try,” says Mary Derby, WWVWA Marketing Committee Chair and founder and winemaker of DAMA Wines.
The new focus is a hope that the wine industry can once again meet its people face to face not screen to screen.
For more information about the celebrations and focus go online to WallaWallaWine.com.