WALLA WALLA,WA- An employee at the Walla Walla Veterans Home has been confirmed to have COVID-19 by the Walla Walla Department of Community Health and is isolating at home. The Washington State Department of Veterans Affairs is working with the local health department to implement better guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19 to families, residents and staff inside the home.
Veterans Affairs said Wednesday they will stay in contact with the employee to ensure they get the care they need and follow CDC and state guidelines on protection against the virus.
Jonathan M. Wainwright VA Medical Center and the Walla Walla Veterans Home has started testing all residents today as a proactive step.
The WWVH will also conduct routine surveillance of health of residents and staff including 4-hour symptom and temperature checks over the next 14 days.
Staff will also wear procedure masks when providing resident care. Staff have been wearing cloth masks at all times in the Veterans Home since April 15th in an effort to prevent spreading the virus.
The Home has called out and environmental cleaning group to disinfect teh staff members station and has contacted anyone who has been in close quarters with the staff member.
Home officials stated Wednesday all staff will be screened or monitored for symptoms once entering or leaving the facility.
The facility released a statement that read:
"We notified residents, staff and family representatives via email, phone call, letter and a post to the website. We have informed employees of their possible exposure in the workplace..."
For more information about the Veteran Home and their protocol you can go to https://www.dva.wa.gov/covid. If you wish to call for a check in on a veteran or family member you can call 509-394-6826. All new cases will be reported each day by noon.