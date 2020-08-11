WALLA WALLA, WA - An employee at the Walla Walla Veterans Home was diagnosed with COVID-19, the employee is now isolated at home.
Walla Walla Veterans Home Statement:
We are working closely with the Walla Walla Department of Community Health and following guidance from the CDC, CMS and our State Department of Health to ensure we are taking every possible precaution. We will stay in contact with the employee to ensure they get the care they need.
Additional environmental cleaning took place in areas that the staff member worked, and anyone who had close or direct contact has been notified. The employee did not have direct contact with residents.
Staff providing direct care to residents have been wearing procedure masks and all staff are wearing a face covering while at work. As part of our daily screening process, all staff are screened upon arrival at work each day. This process includes a series of questions around whether symptoms are present and a temperature check. In addition, staff take their temperature at least twice a day and are also asked to report any symptoms that occur after coming to work.
We notified residents, staff and family representatives via email or letter, and have posted information to our website. We have informed employees of their possible exposure in the workplace but we will maintain confidentiality as required by the Americans with Disabilities Act.
In an effort to provide information as quickly and accurately as possible, we have developed a website to provide information to families and resident representatives, https://www.dva.wa.gov/covid.